- No fiscal resources for universal basic income: Niti Aayog chief Arvind Panagariya
- Shah Rukh Khan ‘Raees’ promotion: Crowds will come to see Dawood too, says Kailash Vijayvargiya
- Government mulling law to manage cricket: Attorney General to Supreme Court
- Would have got 250 on own, 300 with tie-up, says Akhilesh Yadav; Congress skips rally
- ‘On duty’ personnel absent: Act against 9th PAP Battalion commandant, says CEO
- Gujarat govt’s largest recruitment drive for constables hit by glitch
- Probe ex-CBI director Ranjit Sinha for his meetings with scam accused, SC tells new CBI chief
- ADAG, Essar executives to Congress leaders, all came visiting
- After violence in Chennai, Tamil Nadu House passes Bill to allow Jallikattu
- Get out of Bastar: Threat to activist Bela Bhatia who took up case of rape victims
- Small firms hit by note ban, banks brace for fresh wave of bad loans
- AAP ready with its list of ‘corrupt officers’ in Punjab, vows action
- February 1 Budget fine, don’t talk of plans, work done in poll states: EC to Govt
- Mumbai hospital waits for a 500-kg patient from Egypt, prepares for series of surgeries
- Two Armymen killed in Assam ambush, forces gun down 2
- Top investigator on 2013 tragedy: How pesticide got into midday meal, killed 23 Bihar kids
- Congress wanted 150 seats across state, says Ghulam Nabi Azad
- Pre-poll alliance to take on BJP: After late night talks, SP and Congress seal deal
- Jallikattu: Gored by bulls, 2 die in Pudukottai; protesters block CM’s way near Madurai
- Coming soon: First-of-its-kind Indian sign language dictionary
- Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express derailment: Third train accident in 2 months, 40 killed in Andhra
- Uttar Pradesh polls: How Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi misread Akhilesh Yadav
- 1992 Bara killings: President sets aside MHA advice, commutes death of 4 to life term
- Ordinance cleared, stage set for Jallikattu today, but protests on
- Uttar Pradesh polls: SP seat talks hit a wall as Congress gets ambitious
- Release our kids: family of Pakistani teen held for Uri attack
- ‘Gesture of goodwill’: Pakistan returns Indian soldier, cites regional peace
- Punjab elections: Shiv Lal Doda opts out in favour of BJP in Abohar
- Last lap in Punjab, Congress set to name Amarinder as chief ministerial face
- In Lutyens’ Delhi, the mystery of the missing nameplates
- RSS quotes BR Ambedkar to say reservation should go, clarifies not against quota
- No fake currency was seized from November 8 to December 30, Finance Ministry tells PAC
- Way forward as Trump turns America inward
- At protests on Kerala border, hear T-word (Tamil) on every lip
- Jallikattu Ordinance draft by TN gets Centre’s approval
- Don’t let studies delay projects: Environment minister Anil Madhav Dave to experts
- Gujarat government’s new headache: Random phone calls to ministers
- Alok Verma is new CBI chief, Congress objects
- One from wishlist: Rs 1 lakh crore fund for safety on tracks
- Poem cut short, cycle ride that wasn’t to be: 12 children die in Etah on way to school
- Divorce decree by church invalid, can’t override law: SC
- SP rules out poll pact with RLD, says let Congress part with seats from its share
- Tamil Nadu govt waves Centre’s assurance of support, promises steps to hold Jallikattu
- India vs England: No president, so no box tickets to BCCI for T20I clash at Nagpur
- Behind Bhangar unrest: Ultra-Left outfit, intel failure, TMC turf war
- US, Indian navies sharing information on Chinese subs, says Pacific Command chief
- After Abdul Kalam, 10 Rajaji Marg to house Pranab Mukherjee
- Jallikattu ban: Waves of protest hit Tamil Nadu, CM Panneerselvam to meet PM Narendra Modi
- Jallikattu protests: Leaderless on Marina Beach, they kept the leaders away
- On corridor via PoK, China showed no sensitivity: Govt
- Walk away from terror to start talks: PM Modi to Pak
- Allow public works in prohibited areas of monuments: Culture ministry
- Violent turn to Bengal land protests, one killed, police vehicles torched
- Akhilesh, Azad say SP-Congress alliance on, seats being finalised
- Shivpal Yadav cuts lonely figure post EC announcement: Ticket CM de rahe hain
- On Budget table: New fund, portals to push card payments
- Shiv Sena tags non-Marathi votes for BMC polls with #Didyouknow?
- Uttarakhand: A half-built capital waits for a government
- Cycle goes to Akhilesh, father remains spoke in party wheel
- Eyes on UP prize, BJP plays the OBC card in first candidate list
- Headway on dual control, GST likely in July: FM Arun Jaitley
- Keep a list of frequent buyers: MP govt tells liquor shops
- Govt notifies plan: Odd-even, car curbs depending on SPM count
- For meeting J-K CM, Dangal star is target of abuse on social media
- Bail in Muslim youth’s murder: Bombay HC cites his religion as provocation
- His son’s body his theme, a father scripts an election campaign in Punjab
- Meghalaya sex scam: Guest-house owned by Home Minister’s family under probe
- Behind Bihar boat tragedy: No security review, patrol boats diverted
- Jawans taking complaints online will face action: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat
- After Sushma Swaraj, Amazon faces Economic Secy wrath, says ‘behave, desist’
- In UP ‘Brush Nagari’, note ban lifts BSP, SP
- His shehnais gone, sons say music died long ago at Bismillah home
- PM Modi ‘better brand’ than Gandhi, says Haryana minister, retracts
- Make English must in all schools, one English-medium school per block: Panel
- Cycle or not, Congress, Akhilesh Yadav get ready for joint poll ride
- Angry with BJP, Khaps play Jat card in west UP
- Days after constable’s videos: At LoC base, BSF men say ‘at least someone spoke up’
- Kashmir must reverse to pre-1989, all must live in harmony: Army chief General Bipin Rawat
- Tap Census deprivation data to revise, expand BPL: Panel to Govt
- SP fight over cycle symbol: EC to pass interim order on Jan 17
- Ken-Betwa project on linking rivers cleared for environmental nod
- Students allege surveillance at IIMC after one is suspended for critical piece on institute
- Teen addicted to Internet games is ‘rare’ patient in a Delhi hospital
- PM Modi factor will drive pre-poll talks with Sena, not seat-sharing: CM Devendra Fadnavis
- TCS chief Chandrasekaran takes over in February 21: ‘In keeping with our values’
- IIP growth: Factory output up 5.7%, fall in inflation
- Sahara fastest disposal in 5 years, I-T panel admits
- Pay or go to jail… enough indulgence: Supreme Court to Sahara chief
- Passed over, Praveen Bakshi keeps Army guessing
- No prior restraint on media: Supreme Court underlines
- Anti-science culture is growing, need to engage and educate, say Nobel Laureates
- Credit growth plunges in key infra sectors: RBI data
- Poll-bound UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab see NREGA work rise
- Tricolour doormats: No visas, Sushma Swaraj warns Amazon
- Information Commissioner M S Acharyulu loses HRD after his DU order
- Inadmissible and loose: SC strikes down plea for Birla, Sahara diaries probe
- Maharashtra: Norms for non-agricultural use of farmland relaxed
- 1-rupee Jan Dhan trick: Some banks admit, others vow tighter vigil
- EC warns all parties: Will act if you split voters on religion
- Demonetisation effect: December saw sharpest dip in automobile sales in 16 years
- India set to be most digitised economy: PM Modi
- Apple seeks 15-year Customs duty holiday before setting up India unit
- Andhra prepares for Chiranjeevi’s 150th, police for trouble
- Recall remarks on PM Modi: BJP member to PAC head KV Thomas
- Assume Arvind Kejriwal as CM, then vote: Manish Sisodia in Punjab
- Bullet train may pose hurdles for Mumbai’s financial hub
- Demonetisation: On Nov 7, it was Govt which ‘advised’ RBI to ‘consider’ note ban, got RBI nod next day
- Cleared Rs 2000 note in May, no talk then on 500, 1000: RBI
- Mulayam Singh blinks, says Akhilesh Yadav will be next CM, party is united
- Kiran Bedi says need not consult Cabinet, will have a say in Budget
- In first cross-LoC strike of 2017, terrorists kill 3, escape under mist cover
- After BSF man posts video, Home Minister Rajnath Singh seeks report
- Two years after talks, 5-day Nobel dialogue to unfold tomorrow
- 143 guests test positive for alcohol consumption, to be booked: Police
- PM degree row – Provide copy of BA degree records of 1978: CIC to DU on RTI application
- Jehovah’s Witnesses may challenge SC anthem order
- As rural hands return, NREGA demand spikes over 60 per cent
- Demonetisation: Rs 14 lakh crore in old notes are back, only Rs 75,000 crore out
- Demonetisation: 35 per cent job losses, 50 per cent revenue dip, says study by largest organisation of manufacturers
- HC judge will appear in SC to argue against collegium’s transfer move
- Resident of 3 countries, one of India’s oldest first-time voters, dies
- Women unhappy with institutional care opt for home births in city
- Govt wants details of cash deposited before note ban
- Chhattisgarh Police raped and assaulted 16 women: NHRC
- Explain demonetisation, your role, flip-flops, secrecy: Parliament panel to RBI Governor Urjit Patel
- Demonetisation: Poor have accepted decision, we don’t see them as vote bank, says PM Modi
- Tap Kashmiris young so they are not spoiled, MoS Jitendra Singh tells RSS Muslim wing
- Sakshi Maharaj blames Muslims for population, poll panel seeks report
- Kerala tops states with pending matrimonial cases in family courts
- Model code of conduct: EC asks Govt to respond to Opposition’s Budget delay demand
- In 80% farmer-suicides due to debt, loans from banks, not moneylenders
- LoC strikes, note ban changed the way world looks at India, says Amit Shah
- RSS Muslim wing will host Kashmiri students to ‘bring them on right path’
- Om Puri passes away: His was a face made to put on other faces, become the story
- SC bars Aircel from trading its 2G, says can’t use assets of nation and not face its law
- Cashless in Malappuram: Rs 5 each in 27 accounts, no water, power or toilets
- Demonetisation pain & long-term gain: Slowdown is likely, poor can’t wait, need help now, says Pranab Mukherjee
- Sahara’s expense claim to income tax panel is over 100 times its RoC filings
- Private firms collecting Aadhaar data not a great idea, says SC
- Punjab assembly elections: Ex-SAD minister gets SC relief, can contest polls
- Arvind Kejriwal defends move to take off donors’ list from AAP website
- Saradha, Rose Valley effect: Change in chit fund law to shield investors
- Ahead of polls, Maharashtra govt hikes FSI for slum rehab to 4
- Conflict of interest? PSU staff parked in Govt panel that has to appraise their PSU projects
- After Nitish Kumar nod on note ban, PM Modi praises Bihar liquor ban
- Saying Budget violates poll code, Opp to meet EC today
- Sahara gets immunity, tax panel accepts its claim that seized papers not evidence
- EC wants poll candidates to reveal their source of income
- Seeking VRS, chargesheeted Rajendra Kumar says he was told to frame Arvind Kejriwal
- Who gets the cycle? Poll panel asks Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam Singh to prove strength
- OK, that’s it, says MS Dhoni, quits as ODI, T20 captain
- Amethi man kills 2 women, 8 girls in his family, then hangs himself
- Don’t advance Budget, will help BJP: Congress, SP, CPM write to President, CEC
- In new CJI JS Khehar’s bio, unwritten fact: Blood donor every 3 months, for over 40 years
- Justice Khehar takes charge today: Some of T S Thakur’s comments avoidable, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
- Will keep praying for judiciary to be fearless, says T S Thakur
- Rethink in New Delhi: Dalai Lama, Karmapa to be in the public gaze
- Lucknow shift: Why father will remain Netaji but son is the neta
- BJP office in Kolkata attacked, Mamata Banerjee warns: We have government too
- Rose valley case: CBI arrests her MP, Mamata Banerjee accuses Centre
- After Jharkhand toll, 2016 one of deadliest years for mine workers
- India has inspired Australia to act on black money, may demonetise: Australian envoy
- Congress MLAs disagree with leaders, back Akhilesh Yadav tie-up
- PM Modi frames UP fight: Growth exiled for 14 yrs, give us majority
- Dissent: Curbs free speech, negates history of prejudice
- Can’t seek votes in name of religion, caste: Supreme Court
- Supreme Court sacks BCCI chief, secretary; Anurag Thakur says ‘all the best’
- Arvind Panagariya raises first red flag on tax harassment
- Banks go for cuts, lending rates down by up to 90 bps
- Mulayam Singh Yadav lonelier, on son Akhilesh’s side are ministers, old aides, family members
- Back to war as Akhilesh seizes party’s reins from Mulayam
- Turkey nightclub attack: 2 Indians among 39 dead, loss for Mumbai cricket
- In Arunachal, CM Pema Khandu wins musical chairs game for BJP
- Superseded Lt General says he will stay, greets General Bipin Rawat as he takes charge
- Jharkhand mine collapse: Waiting for son’s body, father says ‘would have been with him on New Year day’
- ‘Netaji is your leader… for me, he is both leader and father’: Akhilesh Yadav to supporters
- Mulayam Yadav blinks, again: Akhilesh back in Samajwadi Party
- New Year gift for farmers, small traders, women from PM Narendra Modi
- Weekly cash limit stays, it’s Rs 4,500 daily at ATMs now
- PM Narendra Modi launches BHIM app for e-payments, links it to Bhimrao Ambedkar
- Governor Ram Naik says ‘intra-party’ issue, Samajwadi MLAs wait and watch
- Rift widens as Mulayam expels CM Akhilesh Yadav from party for 6 years
- Jharkhand mine collapse: Warning ignored, caved in 4 hrs later
- ATM deployers wait for notes, only 40 per cent machines have cash
- Delhi: In city of dirty air, mask is part of police uniform
- We always celebrate the argumentative Indian, not the intolerant: President Pranab Mukherjee
- PM Modi warns black money holders: Can hide for few days, will get you
- Govt’s tax kitty swelling, critics wrong, says Jaitley
- Akhilesh Yadav revolts against Mulayam, issues own candidate list
- I-T probes co-op bank with 3,000 new accounts after November 8, Rs 275 cr in deposits
- Why it’s barter or cash in this ‘cashless’ Ambala village
- Pathankot repeat: Terrorists used tree along Nagrota base wall to gain entry
- Cabinet clears ordinance, heavy fine on holders of scrapped notes
- UP elections: Akhilesh Yadav hits back after Mulayam puts out poll list, rules out pact
- Uttar Pradesh elections: Mayawati recruits Ansari brothers after Akhilesh rejects them
- Young cricketer gets right break
- Promise to protect
- Tororosso clinches feature
- Now, AWBI Secretary wants SC case against new jallikattu law withdrawn
- England coasts to victory
- Cyberabad police march to all-girls band
- Kohli credits rival bowlers, says India were 30-35 runs short
- Photo-shoot leaves two teenagers dead
- Easy for Akash Singh
- England thump India by seven wickets in first Twenty20
- India-UAE condemn state-backed use of religion to sponsor terrorism
- India, UAE sign strategic partnership pact
- Allama: A disappointing saga
- China open to trilateral tie-up with U.S. and Russia
- Adhe Kangal review: Thrill out
- Congress has no soul in U.P.: Keshav Prasad Maurya
- PSPB’s might will be on show at Nationals
- Rishika, Natasha bow out
- Sangeetam Andariki Sangeetam Andaridi: Music for all
- Roger Federer, Williams sisters advance to Australian Open finals
- ‘No one is perfect’: SPB
- Chinese send fake Trump tweets as jokes, New Year wishes
- EEDU JODU (1963)
- Burj Khalifa glows with tri-colour to mark India’s R-Day
- Ratikant Mohapatra: His father’s son
- Vijay Mallya breathes fire against SEBI ban order
- Dasu Sreeramulu: A composer of diverse forms
- Six smart cities will get Rs. 1,188 cr. in 2017-18, says Governor
- Remembering Shankar Menon
- Annamacharya concert: Mixed results to melange of talents
- Unlearning preconceived notions
- HAL rolls out locally upgraded Hawk trainer
- Pongal with a twist
- A taste of temples
- India-U.S. defence ties greatest ever, says top American General
- Mukteswar Fest: A slice of quintessential art form
- For a green cause
- Flight of imagination
- Pink Panther impresses
- No ordinary fare
- Simply smokin’!
- China releases new list of items banned for export to North Korea
- A Name to Remember
- Dubai One, Sans Peur and Satellite please
- Of furry cuddles and waggy tails
- With a touch of humour
- Nepal on a plate
- Tejas, Black Cats make their debut at Republic Day parade
- Songs of the sand
- Aboard the Ark
- Connecting the dots
- Downton Abbey well prepared
- All bites, no bark
- 10 soldiers dead, 7 rescued in Gurez avalanches
- FLASH learning
- The lady of many voices
- Take a bite of insects
- Living up a dream
- May the creeper find a strong wall
- Melodies and a medley
- A dollop of excitement
- Echoes of gamelan and bells
- Fight forces seeking to undermine constitutional values: Sonia
- Russian envoy Alexander Kadakin passes away at 67
- Poignant expressions
- Serial blasts rock Assam on Republic Day
- Nieto not in agreement over wall, but may meet Trump nevertheless
- Another promising duo
- Strict adherence to tradition
- Manodharma well balanced
- Motivated to do better
- Pallavi, extempore!
- Poetry cannot die
- Jheel Ke Us Paar (1973)
- Connecting dots
- A touch of art at the lit fest
- Giving ‘adhikaaram’ a new resonance
- Looking back
- An ethereal purpose
- A gentleman actor
- Murder most foul
- Artistry of high order
- In memory of the master
- Unusually sophisticated
- The loveable hackers
- Lasting impression
- Best foot forward
- Reflections on Radha
- Complex subject adroitly handled
- Sound effect
- Geometry of the movement
- Saying it like poetry
- Celebrating the Saint’s kritis
- In love with a rainbow
- 23 life convicts released from Mysuru jail for good conduct
- Uber’s biryani bait
- On the philosophical path
- Republic Day parade 2017
- Drought: Jarkiholi to lead all-party delegation to Delhi
- Thousands of protesters mar Australia Day celebrations
- Serena beats Lucic-Baroni, to meet sister Venus in Australian Open final
- Major Srihari Kugaji, caught in Kashmir avalance, is safe
- War survivors who turned counsellors
- Mani Ratnam's 'Kaatru Veliyadai' teaser unveiled
- Protest mars Republic Day function in Kolar
- Divinity of music through images
- Venus vanquishes Vandeweghe to reach Australian Open final
- When a song becomes a cause...
- Waive crop loan, say farmers
- Collector gets award from Presidentfor creating awareness among voters
- Farmers skeptical about relief
- Dry crops welcome Central team
- Return of the native at Elk Hill thrills ecologists
- When death comes calling
- Dalit artist was among earliest victims of jallikattu
- 27 arrested get bail
- Artificial kidney a possibility by end of decade
- ED issued fresh summons to Zakir Naik
- A forgotten lyricist from Punjab
- Songs by the unsung
- Once a fertile stretch presents a dry look now
- AIADMK members stage walkout
- Lost in crowd, minor reunited with family within four hours
- Youth Congress march turns violent
- AAP on a strong wicket, but needs a skipper
- Sabbatical is a month in campaign office
- Statehood champion loses the plot
- AAP scores a point with football fans
- Educationists, cultural leaders bemoan Maharaja’s plight
- Stalin petitions Pranab Mukherjee
- Marina remains out of bounds for third straight day
- Dhanush moves HC against paternity claim
- Thambi Durai blames Centre jallikattu stand-off
- Usurer, son held
- Two TTPS units kept on standby as wind energy production peaks
- A life-saving journey in 3 hours
- Pinarayi dispels criticism that he is anti-RTI
- The Hindu Young World Quiz on February 7
- Action will be taken against police if they were wrong: Top officers
- BSY, Eshwarappa summoned to Delhi for reconciliation
- Bill to legalise kambala to be tabled soon
- A ready reckoner in every groundnut farmer’s palm!
- Will participate in rallycome what may: Jagan
- Emmy-winning actor Mary Tyler Moore passes away
- Trump moves to build border wall, cut sanctuary city funds
- Trump calls for ‘voter fraud’ probe
- Haley sworn in as the new UN Ambassador
- Head of ancient order quits in spat with Pope over condom row
- GM mosquito trials to control dengue, chikungunya launched
- Police scale up security at CII summit venue
- Get ready for long-drawn battle: Pawan Kalyan
- Music to the ears: New species of songbird found
- Agency aroma set to waft summit venue
- Vamsadhara issue figures prominently at Cabinet meet
- Mixed reaction to silent protest
- School asks RTE students to pay transport fees, parents approach commission
- More tanker trips to ease water demand
- Kerala must stop building check dams, says Anbumani
- Shun your relatives, Munusamy urges Sasikala
- Congress asks Pawan totake everyone on board
- Smart City: Bengaluru’s core areas shortlisted for project
- Additional halts for Humsafar express
- Police unleashed violence againstfisherfolk, say fact-finding teams
- Padma awards: AP gets a raw deal
- Water, roads get major share in GVMC budget
- Fizz may return to desi cola brands
- Goan singer quits as poll icon
- Electoral process needs radical reforms: Governor
- Improve animal care and facilities at zoo, says U.S. team
- Revenue inspector’s suicide: BBMP councillor among 4 booked on abetment charge
- JD(U) not to contest U.P. polls
- Rahul to hold second public meet in Goa
- All efforts to save kambala: Madhwaraj
- Govt. will not remaina mute spectator: CM
- ZP budget approved
- Padma awards for five from Telangana; Three from AP also honoured
- None from Telangana in Gulf jails, says Nayini
- Loyalty is but a mirage
- Voter awareness rallies taken out in Vellore
- Officials told to open goshalas in Ballari
- Auto drivers advised to be people-friendly
- TEL employees stage sit-in protest
- Three men out on bail held for kidnapping elderly woman
- CPI(M) demands suspension of three Police Commissioners
- Poor storage in Sathanur reservoir cripples irrigation
- Manipal institute’s diamond jubilee celebrations to begin on Friday
- More super-speciality hospitals in Hyderabad, Warangal
- Bankers say situation improving in Vellore
- Pledge by EPDCL staff on Voters’ Day
- Former IAF chief presents Rotary awards
- Plea seeks CBI probe into clashbetween jallikattu supporters, police
- Appoint teachers in a phased manner: KCR
- Women and invisible work
- Four-day horticulture, floriculture show begins at Kadri Park today
- Russia then, China now
- Marching with a clear message
- Heed this 67-year-old tryst
- BBMP gets 3 months to dismantle structures used to display ads illegally
- Now, Kejriwal tries chaste Punjabi
- Towards clarity on Brexit
- Priest who waited 39 yrs for Indian citizenship dies
- GSLV’s cryogenic upper stage tested successfully
- Email reveals death threat for Kejriwal
- Groups seek speedy completion of ongoing rail projects
- Donations and disclosures
- Aadhaar-enabled payment will be expanded: Ravi Shankar Prasad
- High prevalence of Hepatitis B, C in A.P., TS worries experts
- Srikakulam students create new records
- Hard work pays off, says Padma awardee Koteswaramma
- Congress plays down infighting, says goal is to dislodge Sena-BJP
- Now book unreserved rail tickets on mobile phones
- This post office in Mysuru will process your passport application too
- Nerul girl a ‘Champion of Champions’
- Cartoonscape — January 26, 2017
- Task Force raids adulterated ghee unit, five held
- Buddhadeb Dasgupta to be guest of honour at BIFFes
- A liberal heart?
- BARC scientist goes missing, mail says mental harassment
- Social security for elders
- Reporters’ diary
- Superbug nightmare
- Modernisation of powerloom cluster sought
- Jallikattu protests
- Love is all you need
- Now, Ola Share and Uber Pool come under the scanner
- Dental chains Clove and Denty’s join hands
- Domlur biogas plant shut down owing to non-payment of bills
- Entertaining, with room for improvement
- Inter-faith dialogue among children kicks off
- Activist alleges fake land plotting scheme by real estate firm
- Alert Jan Shatabdi loco pilots avert accident at Diva
- ‘Why are they protecting some and punishing me?’
- GHMC reunites 148 couples
- Leaching boredom
- Zeel capable of playing better, says coach
- Alliances hit an impasse; parties differ over seat-sharing
- ‘YSR Congress MPs may resign during monsoon session’
- Sanjay Yadav among surprise selections
- Members of tribal community flay ‘delay’ in arresting accused
- 3 NMMC officials booked by ACB
- Casinos asked to submit bank details
- 650 districts in country to have post office PSKs
- One lakh SIM cards may have been sold: cops
- Villagers protest mining in Gadchiroli
- Coimbatore leg of Mercedes Trophy golf on Jan. 27
- Durga Parameswari
- India in red zone on transparency list
- Shetty satisfied with preparations for Test: Manoj
- A return to the anti-establishment hero
- Fusion is the way forward
- Sreejesh dedicates award to team
- Decoding Kallat
- UT seeks exemption from conducting NEET
- I did not expect it at all: Gowda
- The art of nothingness
- Hackers held for duping voucher firm of ₹ 92 lakh
- One baby dead, 4 ill after antibiotic dose
- Light up dark spots, says HC
- Boy loses eye to stray pellet
- Regulatory orders clamped for 15 days from today
- Pitch perfect
- England looks a more settled team
- Leaders send out Republic Day wishes
- ‘Prefer to chase targets’
- Revolution in health, education: CM
- HC moved to cancel Sajjan Kumar’s bail
- AAP seeks CBI inquiry into ‘mega pension scam’
- CM sees red as drinking water crisis dominates KDP meeting
- No improvements can be seen by common man, claims BJP
- DMRC to patch up sagging Bhikaji flyover
- SRK as artistic oeuvre
- Minorities under threat in India: Hizbul, LeT
- Fee hike: schools to move SC again
- Sisodia inaugurates model school
- Girl found dead inside pit
- Kohli backs Chahal, Rasool
- Devotees throng Attur minor basilica for annual feast
- Three children injured as cracker goes off
- New touch to saris!
- Court grants bail to MLA Kage, relatives
- Pedalling in the hope of a better tomorrow
- Owing to drought, mangoes arrive three months early
- Queens of courage
- Panel defers decision on Apple’s plans
- BSE IPO subscribed more than 51 times
- India to fill strategic reserve facility at Mangaluru with oil from UAE
- Leopard cub knocked down in Prakasam district
- Exhibition on Unani medicine gets under way
- Padma award winners from Karnataka are an eclectic mix
- IDFC Bank net profit falls 21%
- Cops held for robbing a woman
- Sound and light show inaugurated at Elgandal fort
- Wipro to step up hiring in the U.S., add centres
- Govt. should cut down on borrowings: L-G
- Police to step up security at Bhadrakali temple
- Virology testing centres for Vizag, Guntur and Kurnool
- A long record this!
- TTD officials caught in a tizzy
- 537 metres of breakwater completed in Vizhinjam
- Students with fake class 10 certificates barred from taking PU exam
- A.P. braces for T.N.-style stir
- Param Vishisht Seva Medal for S.R.K. Nair
- HC stays I-T proceedings against Chidambaram
- Don’t harass accused in note exchange case, HC tells CBI
- Vedanta issues $1 billion bonds to refinance debt
- Tata Motors unveils green buses for city commute
- Two militia members surrender
- Tipu’s armoury to be relocated to complete rail track work
- PD Act invoked against gangster Ayyub Khan
- Bedrosian defers return to India
- Maruti profit zooms 47.5% on demand for premium cars
- Kanchi Kamakoti Child’s Trust Hospital opens clinic in Sri City
- Mystery shrouds missing of nursing student in Kuppam
- Corrections and Clarifications — January 26, 2017
- Adulterated tea stocks seized
- VHP, Guj Shiv Sena seek ban on SRK’s ‘Raees’
- Royal Bengal cubs ready for public viewing
- Tamil Nadu’s untenable Act on Jallikattu
- Four arrested for cheating institutes
- Ramanuja ratham flagged off
- TTD to digitise all books in central library
- Statecraft is part of Padma award calculations
- FDA comments on quality system at Natco unit
- Exide profit rises, says replacement sales encouraging
- Ashok Leyland Q3 net profit increases 15.5%
- Johnson Lifts targets 20% share
- Council suggests amendments to govt’s tax proposals
- A once-in-a-century ceremony celebrated in Assam
- Tata Capital could take a hit of Rs 500-800 cr in 3 years: Cyrus Mistry
- Whirlpool misses profit expectations as Brexit hits sales
- Indira persuaded Zia-ul-Haq to join regional strategy in 1980
- Shiv Sena rules out alliance for civic polls in Maharashtra
- If Trump's remarks cause currency turmoil, gold will shoot up: Nigam Arora
- China backs Russia's move for trilateral tie-up with US - 'for world peace'
- Mexican leader mulls cancelling Trump meeting
- New air traffic system to save Rs 1,680 cr per year
- England beat India by seven wickets in first T20 International
- UK publishes Article 50 in Parliament to start Brexit process
- Trade deficit may be in range of $100-110 bn by March-end: Report
- RBS sets aside $4 billion for 'painful legacy' of US loan mis-selling
- Tamil Nadu traders body to stop sales of Pepsi, Coke
- Tata-Mistry war: Sebi finds no fault in Chairman Emeritus' decision
- Mukhtar Ansari re-joins BSP, to contest from Mau
- Replacing British-era rail bridges may take 60 years
- Republic Day parade: 'Black cat' commandos of NSG makes debut
- Wipro's former vice chairman T K Kurien to now head Premji Invest
- We've been scratching only the surface in India: Ramaswamy Venkatachalam
- Korean firm sues Dr Reddy's in US court
- Hurdles in digital transactions temporary: NPCI
- Australian Open: Federer beats Wawrinka to reach his 28th grand slam final
- Global stocks bask in afterglow of Dow breaking past 20,000;
- Note ban, crisis in Brazil impacted Unilever's sales growth
- Mallya's $75-mn 'sweetheart deal': Sebi may order payout for investors
- West Bengal liquor trade warning on govt move
- T K Kurien named Managing Partner and CIO of Premji Invest
- US MF almost halves value of investment in Flipkart
- US President Trump has not abandoned his old, unsecured Android smartphone
- FMCG companies pin hopes on growth oriented Budget
- It's Serena vs Venus in all-Williams Australian Open final
- India ranks sixth on eight great powers in 2017: American magazine
- Donald Trump appoints Indian-American attorney to key White House post
- Two avalanches hit Gurez Sector, 10 soldiers killed: Army
- After Reliance Jio entry, telecom companies take battles to court
- Petrochemical majors step on expansion gas pedal
- Donald Trump to publish list of crimes committed by immigrants
- Anxiety, depression may up risk of death from cancers: Study
- Zulfikar Bhutto was closely watched by Pak army: Declassified CIA documents
- Save democracy from Hitlerite forces: Kejriwal's R-day message
- Jaitley may cut taxes, lack of indirect-tax data may make it tough
- Opportunities galore in Indian legal sector, but only for the select few
- Waterboarding absolutely works in fight against terror: Donald Trump
- NIA to probe sabotage angle in train derailments
- HAL rolls out first indigenously upgraded Hawk Mk132
- RBI survey indicates decline in overall business sentiment outlook for Q4
- UTOO to take on Ola, Uber in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune soon
- Three soldiers get Gallantry award for gunning down Burhan Wani
- Survey indicates decline in business sentiment outlook for Q4: RBI
- Raees beats Kaabil at box office on opening day
- Karnataka asks Uber, Ola to solve driver issues
- Six Army personnel killed as avalanche hits Army camp in J-K
- High govt debt limits room for quick deficit reduction: Moody's
- Republic Day celebrations marred by serial blasts in Assam, no casualty
- 'Show me the money': divorce first, then trade deal, EU tells UK
- Republic Day parade: India displays military might, cultural diversity
- Russian envoy Alexander M Kadakin passes away
- Johnson & Johnson to buy Swiss biotech firm Actelion for $30 billion
- Tejas fighter debuts at Republic Day parade
- Indians enjoy more freedom than Americans & French: The Economist
- Blockchain tech needs to be regulated, says MonetaGo CEO
- Republic Day: UAE contingent leads parade at Rajpath
- India's oil consumption to be fastest in world by 2035: Survey
- Cannot disclose preparedness to handle demonetisation crisis: RBI
- Good news! RBI may lift weekly cash withdrawal limit by February end
- Johnson & Johnson says to buy pharma group Actelion for $30 bn
- Budget 2017: IT, telecom players expect more for cyber security, broadband
- Note ban: I-T ropes in pvt entities to analyse data vis-a-vis ITR, TDS
- Watch: India's first Republic Day, and 22 interesting facts about R-day
- AP receives Rs 6.8 lakh cr worth investment intents for Partnership Summit
- The age of collective narcissism is here. Welcome!
- How a 'tax haven' Brexit threatens the UK's social model
- This is a witch-hunt against me: Vijay Mallya hits out at Sebi ban order
- Budget 2017 expected to be market-neutral: Morgan Stanley
- Budget 2017: Tax exemption slab, deduction limits likely to be raised
- How parasites and bacteria could be changing the way you think and feel
- CBEC showcases GST tableau at Republic Day parade
- La La Land deserves to win at Oscars, it's a story for our uninspiring age
- Review: Raees has superb performances but it should have been less heroic
- Mutual funds have so far invested Rs 27,000 cr in debt market in Jan
- Wealthy can't jump queue: New Zealand PM denies passports for sale to rich
- Qualcomm's patent-licensing practices amount to extortion, alleges Apple
- In 2016, midcaps outshone blue-chip and small stocks, gave 8% returns
- Xiaomi exec Hugo Barra joins Facebook to lead virtual reality business
- Budget 2017: PE, VC funds seek tax parity between public, private markets
- Indian demand for luxury car brands propels Tata-JLR exports
- Six tips to keep you and your devices secure in the gig economy
- Seeing signs of recovery after being hit by demonetisation: Tata Motors
- A new social networking that could pay you for posting
- Budget 2017: Centre may scrap Rs 4,500-cr PDS sugar subsidy
- Arnab's Republic hints at mainstreaming right-wing opinion as a business
- Here's why Wall Street's Dow 20,000 is totally meaningless
- Demonetisation impact: Consolidation in realty sector to gain momentum
- Donald Trump's policies will affect four groups of undocumented immigrants
- India's survival as a united nation for 70 yrs a miracle: Ramachandra Guha
- Republic Day: Celebrations begin after PM pays tribute at Amar Jawan Jyoti
- US less safe for immigrants due to Trump's policies: Kamala Harris
- Modi greets nation on Republic Day; save India from dictators, says Kejri
- UP Elections: RLD releases 7th list of candidates
- Apple sticks to concessions stance, wants to assemble iPhones in India
- Attack on fake news: Facebook 'trending' to have stories published by many
- Panneerselvam makes history, first CM to host national flag on Republic day
- Land acquisition: Need for a shift in discourse?
- Surya Namaskar Yajna now recognised in US Congress
- NEET attempts limited at 3; age cap introduced
- Kaabil review: A mediocre revenge drama as script lacks chutzpah
- Sexist slur? Sharad Yadav firm on his remark about honour of voters
- Trump's team at EPA vets controversial public meetings and presentations
- Price wars: Airlines offers discount fares as low as Rs 999 on Republic Day
- From Noida to Lucknow, BJP struggling with infighting ahead of UP polls
- Hike weekly cash withdrawal limit for candidates to Rs 2 lakh: EC
- No decision over taxing cash transactions yet, says finance ministry
- Human Rights Watch says other democracies must defend rights in Trump era
- American television icon Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80
- India needs to be saved from dictatorial forces: Kejriwal in R-Day tweet
- Movie review: Raees a candyfloss crime movie desperately in need of depth
- Fares hit rock bottom: Uber &Ola drivers protest against falling earnings
- BSE's Rs 1,240-cr IPO sees over 1 mn applications, oversubscribed 50 times
- Markets closed on account of Republic Day
- Google celebrates Indian Republic Day with a special stadium doodle
- Donald Trump moves ahead with Mexico wall, puts stamp on US immigration
- Budget 2017: Experts fear govt will take too many fiscal risks
- Trump orders construction of 'big, beautiful wall along US-Mexico border
- Customs clearing most cargo within 4-days at JNPT: John Joseph
- Sebi bans Mallya, 6 others from markets
- GST Council: 70,000 tax officials warn of non-cooperation movement
- Railways lost Rs 800 crore in 2016-17
- Japanese lender key financier of pharma M&As
- Budget relief on indirect transfer tax possible for FPIs
- Devangshu Datta: Significant pain ahead for telcos
- Innovative solutions key to winning
- US withdrawal from TPP may aid Indian exporters
- Hackers take payment e-commerce firms for a ride
- Navi Mumbai airport bid submission date extended to Feb 13
- ONGC, GSPC to tie up for KG block exploration
- Currency in circulation rises for second straight week
- Biocon sees growth from new markets, no risk from USFDA biosimilar norms
- Budget wish list: IT, ITes & e-commerce
- Biz sentiment for Q4 on decline: RBI
- Assembly elections 2017: Taking the pulse of Punjab
- Government fixes prices of 33 essential drugs
- Note ban led to temporary economic slowdown, says President in R-Day speech
- UP tussle: Amethi, Rae Bareli seats reach Priyanka Gandhi's doorstep
- IFC plans to invest $10 million in Zinka Logistics
- United Spirits' matter: Sebi bars Mallya, six others from securities market
- India, UAE sign 14 pacts, but none on the $75-bn infra fund
- India Inc deal tally soars to $62.5 billion in 2016, says Report
- Tata Steel strikes deal with Creative Port for majority stake in Odisha
- Many unsung heroes on Padma award list
- US drops case against Fiat heir arrested for faking kidnapping
- PSA, CK Birla sign pact to make cars in Tamil Nadu
- Ajay Piramal bets big on financial services
- Corruption Perceptions Index 2016